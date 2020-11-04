1/1
William I. Kleffman
1935 - 2020
William I. Kleffman
December 7, 1935 - September 27, 2020
Kirkwood, Missouri - William I. Kleffman, age 84, formerly of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away at 12:10 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Kirkwood, MO.
Bill was born on December 7, 1935, in Edwardsville, IL, the son of the late William J. & Dorthy E. (Keubler) Kleffman. He married Carolee S. (Schafer) Kleffman on December 6, 1958, in Waterloo, Illinois. Carolee preceded him in death on December 12, 2017. Bill married Patsy Ann O'Neil on October 9, 2019.
Besides his wife, Pat, Bill is survived by sister-in-law, Shirley Beck of Highland; nephews, Keith (Diana) Beck and Randy (Lisa) Beck of Pocahontas; 6 great-nieces and nephews; and Pat's 4 children and grandchildren.
Bill earned an engineering degree from Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, Mo., in 1960. He served three years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a combat engineer, and heavy construction engineer, achieving rank of 1st Lieutenant. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company after assisting in the development of the plan of the divestiture of the Bell companies. Bill was highly active in the Glen Carbon community. He was appointed treasurer by Mayor Ron Foster in 1982 after serving several years as chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. He served as treasurer for 19 years. Bill was largely responsible for the development of the Ronald J. Foster Glen Carbon Heritage Bike Trail. He held other Glen Carbon government posts and oversaw/organized several historical activities for the community. Bill also enjoyed Blues hockey, traveling, and dining out and had several pet dogs over the years.
A graveside service with military honors was held at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL with Rev. John Roberts presiding. The family request memorials to Is Today My Day Rescue and Foster.
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
