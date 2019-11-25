|
William Jacobs William Edward Jacobs, age 94, of O'Fallon, IL., born June 21, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Penn., died November 22, 2019 at his daughter's home, in O'Fallon, IL., surrounded by family. A proud World War II veteran, he served in the US Army, 2 nd Armored Division, known as "Hell on Wheels." He landed on Normandy June 13, 1944 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he worked for Duquesne Light Company for 45 years as a High Tension Switchman. After retirement in 1988, Bill spent time in his yard and garden, both of which flourished under his care. He and his wife enjoyed going to Atlantic City with the church group and stopping off in Las Vegas after visiting their daughter in Phoenix. Bill also enjoyed the many reunions he was able to attend, celebrating the 2 nd Armored Division. Regretfully, eye surgery prevented him from attending the 50 th Anniversary Celebration in Normandy, but he was there when it mattered. He also was the "go-to" babysitter for many of his grandchildren, including a week or two each year in Phoenix. He moved from West Mifflin, Penn., in 2014, due to physical disabilities, to live with his daughter and son-in-law in O'Fallon, IL. He was warmly welcomed by the Lakeshore neighbors and many wonderful parishioners at St. Nicholas Church. He always expressed gratitude for all he had been given especially his beautiful wife, whom he deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Veronica Margaret, nee Visoskis, Jacobs, whom he married January 27, 1951, and who died December 25, 2002; his mother Anna, nee Nahalko, Stasko; and step-father John Stasko; his daughter Krisann Elizabeth Harrington; son-in-law John Gedris; and grandson James Rexford Harrington. Surviving are his children Paula Marie Gedris; William Edward, John Jude (JoAnn), Michael Joseph, and Stephen Gerard (Ann); 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Because of Bill's love of the church and admiration of the work of the Franciscan nuns, memorial donations would be appreciated to St. Nicholas Catholic Church Building Fund or to Clinton Franciscans (payable to Sisters of St. Francis). Visitation: The family will receive friends after 10 am, Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, IL Funeral: Memorial Mass will follow at 11 am, with Monsignor William J. Hitpas presiding. Arrangements entrusted to the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2019