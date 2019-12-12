|
KIRCHER- William L. "Bill" Kircher, age 67 of Pocahontas, IL, died December 09, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on December 16, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial funeral service will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Paul J. Bonk officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019