KLEFFMAN - William I. Kleffman, 84, passed away at Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Kirkwood, MO. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home website. Arrangements handled by Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.



