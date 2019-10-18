Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for William Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Knapp Jr.

Send Flowers
William Knapp Jr. Obituary
KNAPP JR. - William J. Knapp, Jr., 81, of Belleville, IL, died October 16, 2019. Visitation 4-7pm Sunday, October 20, 2019, and again 9:30-10:30am Monday, October 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:40am Monday for an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.