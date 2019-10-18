|
KNAPP JR. - William J. Knapp, Jr., 81, of Belleville, IL, died October 16, 2019. Visitation 4-7pm Sunday, October 20, 2019, and again 9:30-10:30am Monday, October 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:40am Monday for an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019