William Knapp William J. Knapp, Jr., 81, of Belleville, IL, born July 15, 1938, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Bill was a CPA and partner at Allison Knapp & Siekmann, Ltd. for over 30 years. After his retirement, he served as Chief Financial Officer for the Diocese of Belleville for 11 years. Bill was an active member at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. He spent much time volunteering at Catholic Urban Programs and the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and served on many of their boards over the years. Mr. Knapp also served on the Belleville City Council as Ward 3 Alderman for 24 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Sr., and Anna, nee Schroeder, Knapp; two sisters, Mary Ann Weik and Lucille (Calvin) Weik; and a brother, Norman (Norma) Knapp. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Irma, nee Watland, Knapp, whom he married on May 2, 1964; two sons, Thomas (Lori) Knapp of Smithton, IL, and Joseph (Amy) Knapp of Bay Village, OH; two grandchildren, Brendan and Aidan Knapp; a brother, Wayne (Dorothy) Knapp of Belleville, IL; a brother-in-law, Charles (Mabel) Weik of Belleville, IL; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Urban Programs or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave at 10:40 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019