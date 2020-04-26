William Kull William G. Kull, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home in Belleville, IL. He was born, August 11, 1935, in Altoona, PA, to William and Anna Mary (Rodkey) Kull. He was married to Lois A. Kull (nee Lineberry) on May, 19, 1971, in Belleville, IL. William was retired from the United States Air Force in 1975, he then retired from the Dome Railway Services in Woodriver, IL in 1995. William loved spending time with his wife and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Elfriede (Thele) Kull, mother of his sons William and John Kull, and sister-in-law Aubrey (Joseph) Kull. He is survived by his wife, Lois; two brothers, Joseph Kull, and Robert (Alfonsina) Kull; three sons; William "Curtis" (Jill) Floyd, William "Bill" (Kelley) Kull, John (Lynda) Kull; and a daughter, Cathy Craig. Five grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Bommarito, Travis (Ashley) Craig, Jessica (Nathan) Hankammer, Brittany (Chuck) Mathis, and Jordan (Will) Barnett. As well as, eleven great grandchildren, Wyatt, Mackenzie, and Denis Craig, Dominic, Giovani, and Luciano Bommarito, Josie, Walter, and Wade Hankammer, and Harper and Oliver Mathis. He also had many nieces, nephews, and cousins. William will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. At this time service detail are still being arranged.

