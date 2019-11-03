Home

William McGarrahan Obituary
MCGARRAHAN- William "Bill" J. McGarrahan, age 92, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-8p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019
