William Mertz William "Bill" V. Mertz, 92 of Millstadt, IL passed away at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL on Tuesday December 24, 2019. Born on February 27, 1927 in Belleville, IL, he was the son of William E. and Lydia Mertz, nee Baxmeyer and they precede him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by his sister LaVerne Hauss and brother-in-law Al Hauss. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Marian Mertz, nee Schuler of Millstadt, IL, formerly of Columbia, IL, his sons Larry (Maria) Mertz of Burr Ridge, IL and Don (Debbie) Mertz of Millstadt, IL; his grandchildren: Madeline Mertz of Keystone, CO, William Mertz of San Diego, CA and Christina Mertz of Denver, CO. Bill proudly served his country during WWII in the US Navy. Upon returning from the war, he took over the management of Mertz Ford in Millstadt, IL from his father William E. Mertz who started the dealership in 1921. Bill's ownership continued until 1994, when he retired. Bill was a Mason, a member of the Millstadt Fire Department, a member of The Shriners, a charter member of the Post 7980 in Millstadt and a member of the Millstadt Commercial Club. In retirement Bill enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida. He also enjoyed fishing and most of all he loved spending quality time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorials may be made to The Millstadt Post 7980 or . Visitation: Friends may call on Friday December 27, 2019 from 4pm-9pm at Creason Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL and again from 10am-11am on Saturday December 28, 2019 at the funeral home. Service: Funeral Services will be held at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019