METCALF- William "Bill" Lewis Metcalf Jr., age 87 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel, with Pastor Phillip Harris and Pastor John Walter officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020