George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
William Meyer William C. Meyer, 76, was the owner and operator of Meyer Appliance, Belleville, IL. He was born March 5, 1943, in Belleville IL, and died Monday June 3, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Bill will always be remembered as a loving father, husband, grandfather, and exceptional friend to everyone, always putting others before himself. Bill was a man of few words but the words he spoke were from his heart. He was an honest and trustworthy man true to his every word in his business and personal life. Bill had been asked twice in his life to try out for the Olympic shooting team, with all expenses paid. Being the type of man Bill was he refused to take time away from his family, friends and business, always thinking of others before himself. He was an animal lover and has adopted several cats and dogs over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, William C. Sr. and Mildred, nee Becker, Meyer; and a daughter, Michelle Mary Meyer, in infancy. Surviving are the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Marjorie M., nee Braeutigam, Meyer, whom he married on May 22, 1965; a son, Mark W. Meyer; a grandson, Brandon Meyer; a sister, Margaret Meyer; and a brother, Paul Meyer. Bill was also considered to be a grandpa by Brandon Meyer's siblings, Adrienne, Alexei, Alison, and Nathan Carr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Bill would do anything to help animals in need. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Cari Frus officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 10, 2019
