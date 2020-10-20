1/1
William Milburn
1951 - 2020
William Milburn
September 13, 1951 - October 17, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - William "Bill" Carroll Milburn, 69, of Belleville, IL, born September 13, 1951, in Kansas City, MO, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family and friends.
Bill served in the U.S. Army, which included a 13-month tour in Vietnam. He was extremely proud of his service, but rarely spoke about it. After serving in the military, he returned to Kansas City, MO, where he met his future wife, Martha. He then moved to the Belleville area.
Mr. Milburn graduated from SWIC, and was a machine operator for International Paper Company for over 25 years before he retired. He loved St. Louis Cardinal's baseball and Kansas City Chief's football. However, his favorite pastime was fishing, and he always felt that he never got enough time to fish. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Bill was a loving husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.
He was preceded in death by parents, William M. and Nona C., nee Bronson, Milburn; his sister-in-law, Joan Schrader Williamson; a nephew, Ryan Schrader; and his siblings, Henry Milburn, Kathy Milburn, Greg Bowers, and Debbie North.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Martha M., nee Schrader, Milburn, whom he married on October 16, 1981; a sister-in-law, Marilyn (David) Young; three brothers-in-law, David (Carolee) Schrader, Bob (Donna) Schrader, and Mark (Michelle) Schrader; numerous nephews and nieces; and his siblings in the Kansas City area, Linda Myers, Stephanie (Brian) Cramer, Larry Bowers, Jeff (Jaleen) Bowers, Mark Bowers, and Cathy Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time, will be observed.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Masks are required.
Burial with military honors will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church
