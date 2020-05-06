William Mokriakow
MOKRIAKOW - William "Bill" Mokriakow, 75, of Waterloo, IL, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Funeral services will be private, and a public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL has been entrusted with his services.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
