William Mullins Retired USAF CMSgt. William Mullins, 86, of Belleville, IL, born May 30, 1933, in Liberty, MS, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. William served in the United States Air Force for 30 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt). While serving in the Air Force he received the Bronze Star, the Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters and many more medals through the years. Following retirement, he worked in civil service for 14 years at the Defense Communication Agency. William was not only devoted to his country but also to his loving wife of 66 years, whom he married on August 23, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lorraine, nee Forman, Mullins; and a son, William Mullins Jr. He is survived by his wife, Eunice, nee Gravelle, Mullins of Belleville, IL; his son, Thomas Mullins and his partner Chris Schwartz of Macungie, PA; his brother, Herman Mullins of Dayton, OH; and his sister, Nancy Mullins of Swansea, IL. Memorials may be made to the Donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 4, 2019