William Muren William F. Muren, age 74, of Belleville, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence. William was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Shiloh, IL. He was a member of the Biebel Fishing Club. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed going for walks. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vera Muren, nee Wagner; and two brothers, Kenneth Muren and George Muren. Surviving are his wife, Mary Jo Muren, nee Kaesberg; three children, Angela (Thomas) Quirk of Swansea, IL, William (Jennifer) Muren of St. Louis, MO, and Sarah (Sean) Fleming of O'Fallon, IL; three sisters, Colleen (Paul) Deppe, Carole Kassebaum, and Janet (Ron) Kuper; six grandchildren, Kelsey Quirk, Karley Quirk, Paul Quirk, Michael Fleming, Olivia Jo Fleming, and Lillian Fleming; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to at . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp Street, Shiloh, IL 62269. Service: Funeral mass to be held at 11:00 AM at the church with Msgr James Marguson officiating. Private burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020