William Mygatt William S. Mygatt, 86 years, of Waterloo, IL, and formerly of Columbia, Il, passed away on January 10, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud, IL. He was born March 30, 1933, in Pine Bluff, AR. He was married to Flora Mae, nee Ballard, Mygatt, who survives him. They were married September 27, 1952. Bill had earned his bachelor's degree from SIU Carbondale and his master's degree from SIU Edwardsville. He started his teaching career in Roxana, IL, where he had also coached football. He was a former principal and then superintendent for Columbia Unit 4 School District. He was a Mason for 65 years, and a member of Columbia Blue Lodge, 474, A.F. & A.M., where he had served as Past Master and Grand Lecturer, Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia, IL, and American Legion Post 581, Columbia, IL. He had served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Also surviving are his children, Cheryl (Larry) Champa of East Alton, IL, Stan (Jackie) Mygatt of Sikeston, MO, and Deborah (Donald) Ries of Fults, IL; grandchildren, Amanda (Keith) Armon, Jennifer (Vinay) Kumar, Scott (Stacy) Mygatt, Sean (Timberly) Mygatt, Rachel Mygatt, Kimberly (David) Grimes, and Timothy (Raphielle Franklin) Ries; 17 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Daisy, nee Jacks, Mygatt, along with a half brother, Marion 'Mike' Mygatt. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 am - 12 noon, at Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia, IL. Memorial Services will follow the visitation and begin at 12 noon, with Pastor Allen Miller officiating. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Bethany United Methodist Church, 1608 Hilltop Road,, Columbia, IL, 62236, or Columbia Blue Lodge #474 A.F. & A.M., 1207 N. Main St., Columbia, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020