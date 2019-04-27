William Oakley William H. Oakley, age 71, of O'Fallon, Ill., born September 26, 1947 in Monaca, Penn., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Bill enlisted in the Air Force as a young man and served honorably until he retiredas a Senior Master Sergeant in 1988. He continued his work in telecommunications with the Department of Defense for many years. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church O'Fallon and a dedicated volunteer, usher, and Sunday School teacher. He was a proud fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed history and reading biographies. Bill loved his children and was very proud of them. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Catherine, nee Manning, Oakleyand brothers Pete and Mike. He is survived by his children Sean Oakley of Calif., Amanda (Zachary) Dorris of Fla., Bradley Oakley of Mo., and Sarah (Jordan) Green ofKans. Also surviving are brother Francis (Jan) Oakley and grandchildren Benjamin, Blake, Logan, Annabelle, Truman, Avery, Allison, and one on the way. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested toFirst Baptist Church O'Fallon Benevolence Fund.Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends 5 8p.m., Sunday, April28, 2019 at First Baptist Church O'Fallon, SEVEN HILLS ENTRANCE, 1111 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at the church. Burial with military honors to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019