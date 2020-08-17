BORDERS SR. - William P. Borders, Sr. age 86, of Collinsville, IL passed away August 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Interment with full military honors will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Arrangements handled by Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store