William Patrick "Pat" Brennan William Brennan died suddenly in Mountain Home, Arkansas on January 20, 2019 at the age of 73. Pat was born on December 30, 1945 in East Saint Louis, Illinois. He was a member of St. Philip parish, graduated from Assumption High School in 1964 and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he proudly served our country in Vietnam, earning a purple heart for his service. He later moved to O'Fallon, Illinois and began working as a stockbroker for A.G. Edwards, I.M. Simon and eventually William P. Brennan & Co. He was a proud and supportive father, and Pat's family and friends remember him as a loving, fun and witty guy who always had a story to share. Pat loved the outdoors and in his retirement years he could often be found fly fishing the White River around Lakeview, Arkansas or duck hunting with his dog Bud. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Pat is preceded in death by his parents William Francis "Bill" Brennan and Eileen (Hogan) Brennan of Belleville, Illinois and his brother Richard Lawrence Brennan of Smithton, Illinois. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Alison (Brennan) Carroll and Roland Carroll of Redondo Beach, California; his son, Jeffrey Patrick Brennan of Swansea, Illinois; his grandchildren, Grace Eva Carroll, Keeley Frances Carroll and Emma Kate Carroll of Redondo Beach, California and Ashton William Brennan of Swansea, Illinois; his siblings, John "Zac" Brennan of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Maureen (Brennan) Schaefer of O'Fallon, Illinois; and James "Jimmy" Brennan of Belleville, Illinois; his sisters-in law, Patricia O'Leary of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Susan (Vollmer) Brennan of Smithton, Illinois; and his nieces and nephews, Andrew O'Leary-Brennan, Mary O'Leary-Brennan, Neeley (Brennan) Beliveau, David Brennan, Zachary Schaefer and Joshua Schaefer. Burial will be Monday, March 4 at 11am at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. A Celebration of Life will follow around 1pm at the Quail Club in Belleville, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat's name to the at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

