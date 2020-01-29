Home

PROSSER- William J. Prosser, Jr., age 86, of Belleville, IL, died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Fr. Matt Elie and Fr. Allen Maes officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020
