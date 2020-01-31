|
William Prosser Jr. William J. Prosser, Jr., age 86, of Belleville, IL, born on February 10, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, died at his residence on Monday, January 27, 2020. Bill Prosser was a retired geological engineer from AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure firm, and a Korean War Veteran. He was a graduate of Saint Louis University and earned a degree in Geology. Bill was a key member of the St. Louis Geotechnical engineering group where his primary client was Anheuser-Busch. He worked at nearly every AB facility in the United States. He was an expert on soil conditions, foundation types and problems in all of them. Bill worked on other projects across the United States and he was also an expert in karst geology and even has a cave named for him "Prosser's Cave" in St. Louis. Bill was a devout Catholic and frequented Mass at Our Lady of Snows Shrine. His humility and patience are an example for us all. He will be missed by family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Ruth Mary nee Sheridan, Prosser, Sr. and his sister, Mary Jane Hoenig nee Prosser. He is survived by many cousins. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Memorials can be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. Visitation: will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Fr. Matt Elie and Fr. Allen Maes officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020