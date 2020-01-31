Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Prosser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Prosser Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Prosser Jr. Obituary
William Prosser Jr. William J. Prosser, Jr., age 86, of Belleville, IL, born on February 10, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, died at his residence on Monday, January 27, 2020. Bill Prosser was a retired geological engineer from AECOM, the world's premier infrastructure firm, and a Korean War Veteran. He was a graduate of Saint Louis University and earned a degree in Geology. Bill was a key member of the St. Louis Geotechnical engineering group where his primary client was Anheuser-Busch. He worked at nearly every AB facility in the United States. He was an expert on soil conditions, foundation types and problems in all of them. Bill worked on other projects across the United States and he was also an expert in karst geology and even has a cave named for him "Prosser's Cave" in St. Louis. Bill was a devout Catholic and frequented Mass at Our Lady of Snows Shrine. His humility and patience are an example for us all. He will be missed by family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Ruth Mary nee Sheridan, Prosser, Sr. and his sister, Mary Jane Hoenig nee Prosser. He is survived by many cousins. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Memorials can be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. Visitation: will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Fr. Matt Elie and Fr. Allen Maes officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -