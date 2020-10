Or Copy this URL to Share

RABE - William E. "Bill" Rabe, 89, of Chester, IL passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home, Chester, Illinois. He was born to June 29, 1931. Public Visitation Thursday 9 10:30 am Peace Lutheran Church, Steeleville, Illinois A Private Funeral Service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church. Interment at church cemetery. Arrangements by Pechacke Funeral Home.



