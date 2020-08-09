William Reidelberger William "Bill" H. Reidelberger, 77, of O'Fallon, IL, born October 15, 1942 in Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home after a short illness. Bill retired from the U.S. Navy in April 1981 after 20 years of services having achieved the rank of Lt. Commander. Bill enlisted in the Navy in January 1960 and spent three years stationed in Italy as an electronics specialist and air crewman. Upon his discharge he attended SIU Carbondale and after two years was accepted in the U.S. Naval Cadet Program and was commissioned as a Naval Ensign. Bill as a RIO in F-4 squadrons and was aboard the USS Forrestal which on July 29, 1967 had a major carrier fire. In July 1969 Bill was promoted to Lieutenant and completed Naval Flight Training. Bill was assigned to VFP-63 flying single seat F-8 Crusaders, Photo Reconnaissance taking photos over Vietnam. Bill was promoted to Lt. Commander when getting his BA at Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, CA. Bill returned to flying and was an instructor in Texas and finished his Naval career attached to VFP-63 and the F-8s. Bill had 645 aircraft carrier landings and close to 100 Vietnam missions. He received several Naval awards during his 20 years including the Distinguished Flying Cross for a Vietnam Photo Mission May 23, 1972, Navy Air Medal, and Navy Commendation Medal among others recognizing his service. After his Navy retirement, Bill completed a Master's Degree in Business and managed a San Diego golf course. Returning to O'Fallon in 1988, he was co-owner of O'Fallon Auto Sales and co-founder of Gator's Frozen Custard. Bill retired again in 2001. He was a member of O'Fallon Masonic Lodge 576 A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Southern IL, and Ainad Shrine having served as Potentate 2015. Bill has also been a member of the Ainad Color Guard, Legion of Honor, Sojourners, Directors Staff, Dania Shrine Club, VFW Post 596, Troy, and the 20 GWBs. Bill was a member and past director 2003 of Southern Illinois Court 86 Royal Order of Jesters. Throughout his life Bill enjoyed his family and always being active in his son's and grandchildren's activites. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Berneice (nee Thomas) Reidelberger and father-in-law, Warren D. "Jack" Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Beth Reidelberger nee Thomas of O'Fallon, IL who he married August 7, 1972; son, Robert Reidelberger of O'Fallon, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth (nee Reidelberger) and Kent Wolgemuth of New York, NY; grandchildren, Analiese Reidelberger and Lauren Reidelberger; mother-in-law, Betty Thomas-Osborn nee Pfeiffer; brother-in-law, Walt Thomas; nieces, Paige Wolgemuth, Bryn Wolgemuth, and Gwynne Wolgemuth; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family of Mr. Reidelberger would like to thank BJC Hospice of Alton, IL, Memorial Hospital East, 5th floor, St. John's Community Care, Collinsville, AW Health Care, and the VA for their care and assistance of Bill. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/st-louis
, Ainad Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, 609 St. Louis Ave., East St. Louis, IL 62201-2927, or donor's choice. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation, funeral service, and interment. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Service: Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Jesters Court 86 will have a walk through at 7:13 PM. Private Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Kurt Gross officiating. Interment will be held following the funeral service with full Military Honors at O'Fallon City Cemetery in O'Fallon, IL.