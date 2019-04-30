William Renner William "Bill" Renner, 92, of Smithton, passed away at 2:15 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, Illinois. William was born on May 14, 1926, in Perry County, Missouri, the son of Albert and Mary Matilda (Brewer) Renner. Bill served in the U.S. Army during WWII, He married Ruby Guetersloh, on August 27, 1954, at the Christ Lutheran Church, Jacob and they shared 64 years of marriage. Bill had worked as a concrete finisher for Traso, for over 50 years. Bill was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Sparta, Concrete Finishers, St. Louis, Missouri, and a lifetime member of the Kaskaskia VFW # 3553, Chester. Bill is survived by his wife; Ruby Renner, of Smithton, children; Donna Schuly, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Debbie (Jim) Hurley, of O'Fallon, Illinois, Sharon Campbell, of Smithton, Sue (Joe) Lehr, of Belleville, Bill Renner, of Cutler, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Bill is also survived by brothers; Raymond "Buster" Renner, of Evansville, Floyd Renner, of Chester, sisters; Patricia Bohnert, of Chester, Lanita Nuyt, of Perryville, Missouri. Mr. Renner was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters. Memorials may be made to the Glenn Cemetery, or Kaskaskia VFW Post #3553, or Freeburg Care Center. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Visitation: will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home where friends may call from 10 AM to 1 PM. Funeral: services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Ava with Rev. Ralph Guetersloh officiating, burial will follow at the Glenn Cemetery, Rockwood. Arrangements by WILSON'S FUNERAL HOME

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019