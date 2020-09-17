1/1
William Schreiber Sr.
William Schreiber Sr. William E. Schreiber, Sr., 89, of New Athens, IL, born April 7, 1931 in New Athens, IL, passed away on Monday September 14, 2020 at Cedar Trails Senior Care in Freeburg, IL. Bill was the original St. Clair County ESDA coordinator and was the New Athens Township supervisor for 35 years. Bill was a Knights of Columbus member, an avid golfer and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He honorably served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army and is a Bronze Star recipient. Mr. Schreiber was preceded in death by his parents; Alfred A. and Mildred (Germain) Schreiber, his beloved wife; Betty A. (Schaller) Schreiber, who he married on August 8, 1953 in New Athens, IL and who preceded him in death on September 10, 1998, 1 son Nick Schreiber and 1 brother, George Schreiber. Bill, is survived by 7 children; William (Maureen) Schreiber, Jr. of Collinsville, IL, Becky (Earl) Lavine of Paris, TN, Eric (Linda) Schreiber of Bluffton, SC, Laurie (Troy Nappier) Cantu of Glen Carbon, IL, Amy (Tommy) Faust of Paris, TN, Lisa (Bob Wethington) Schreiber of Freeburg, IL and David (Connie) Schreiber of Marissa, IL, 1 brother; Charles (Adele) Schreiber of Rockwall, TX, 2 sisters- in-law; Judy Schreiber of St. Charles, MO and Helen Glaus of New Athens,IL, 15 grandchildren , 21 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The Schreiber Family wishes to extend their most heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cedar Trails for the excellent care he received during his 3 year stay and very warm wishes to the residents and staff for making him feel welcome. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Memorials in Bill's honor may be made to St. Agatha Parish. Visitation: Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Funeral: A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL with Fr. Von Deeke officiating. Burial will follow at St. Agatha Catholic Cemetery in New Athens, IL Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home - New Athens
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
(618) 475-2151
