William (Bill) Smith William Smith, 81, of Collinsville passed away Saturday March 23rd at his home with family. He was born December 4, 1937 to Louis and Amy nee Mitchell. Bill retired from Barnes Hospital. He married Doris Bell March 15, 1956 they had 63 happy years together He has 2 daughters Melinda (Gary) Slagle and Patricia (Dennis) Szakacsi, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Janet Marie and a great granddaughter Zoey Slagle, his parents, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Bill was a great husband and dad and grandpa. He was very proud of the way they all helped out during his illness, besides daughters and husbands. I want to thank his many neices and nephews, Margie and Harold Seims , Randy and Melanie Smith, Donna Emerson, and friends Danny and Heather Guffey, Services: As for Bill's wishes, there will be no services, only a private cremation at Lakeview.

