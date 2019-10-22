Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stroot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Stroot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Stroot Obituary
William D. Stroot William Stroot, age 43, of Belleville, IL, born on March 19, 1976, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence. William was a graduate of SIUE with a degree in Sociology. He was employed as a laborer. William loved to play and coach basketball. He loved fishing, being outdoors and his dogs, Callie, and former dog, Riley. William is survived by his wife, Megan K., nee Adams, Stroot; his parents, David and Mary, nee Touchette, Stroot, of Belleville, IL, his sisters, Janet (Michael) Strohm of O'Fallon, IL, Cindy (Charles) Tolbert of Highland, IL; his brother, Steven (Lindsey) Stroot of Mascoutah, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Kimberly, nee Roberson, of Belleville, IL; brother-in-law, Joshua (Courtney) Adams of Belleville, IL. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Memorials may be made in the form of masses, to the Epilepsy Association or the American Diabetes Association. Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
Download Now