William D. Stroot William Stroot, age 43, of Belleville, IL, born on March 19, 1976, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence. William was a graduate of SIUE with a degree in Sociology. He was employed as a laborer. William loved to play and coach basketball. He loved fishing, being outdoors and his dogs, Callie, and former dog, Riley. William is survived by his wife, Megan K., nee Adams, Stroot; his parents, David and Mary, nee Touchette, Stroot, of Belleville, IL, his sisters, Janet (Michael) Strohm of O'Fallon, IL, Cindy (Charles) Tolbert of Highland, IL; his brother, Steven (Lindsey) Stroot of Mascoutah, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Kimberly, nee Roberson, of Belleville, IL; brother-in-law, Joshua (Courtney) Adams of Belleville, IL. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Memorials may be made in the form of masses, to the Epilepsy Association or the American Diabetes Association. Visitation: will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019