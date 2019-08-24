|
|
William Suddarth Mr. William Edward Suddarth, 79, of Shiloh, Illinois passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 5:08 A.M. August 21, 2019 at Shiloh Memorial East in Shiloh, Illinois. He was born August 19, 1940 in Elsberry, Missouri to the late William Thomas and Gladys (Armbruster) Suddarth. He married Mary Slaton Liss on April 23, 1976 in Carlinville, Illinois and she survives in Belleville. In addition to his wife, Mary Slaton Suddarth, Ed is survived by his daughter, Teresa Polistina and husband, Terry of Atlantic Beach, Florida; son, Brian Suddarth and wife, Kristen of Chandler, Arizona; stepson, Barry Liss and wife, Lisa of Virden, Illinois; stepson, David Liss and wife, Loralea of Argenta, Illinois; grandchildren, Dacia Marsaglia, Damon Polistina and wife, Kathrine, Sam Liss and wife, Nichole, Amanda Polistina, Slaton Liss, Cole Suddarth and Dylan Suddarth; great grandson, Quinn Elliot Polistina; one brother, Joseph Suddarth; and two sisters, Madaline Barteau and Janet Holland. Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Rene Suddarth; one brother, Phillip Suddarth and one sister, Becky Suddarth Wing. Ed dedicated his life to education. He graduated from Elsberry High School in 1957. He went on to graduate from Moberly Junior College and then earned his Bachelor's Degree from Northeast Missouri Teachers College in Kirksville, Missouri. After teaching and coaching basketball, first at Bucklin High School in Missouri and at Payson High School, in Illinois, he taught and coached at Ruskin High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He also taught in Milton, Illinois. He earned his Master of Education and Education Specialist Degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, became Principal of Carlinville, Illinois Schools and later earned his PhD from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He was Superintendent of Bluford Grade School in Jefferson County and then worked in the Hamilton-Jefferson Regional Office of Education until retiring. He also assisted Larry Ruemmler part-time in activities at his legal offices in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. He was active in Mt. Vernon First United Methodist Church activities and worked with Angels on Assignment at the church before moving to Shiloh, Illinois in 2015. Visitation: will be held 10:00-11:30am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral: Service will begin at 11:30am with Reverend Annelle Ruemmler and Reverend Victor Long officiating. Memorials, in Ed's loving memory, may be made to the Angels on Assignment. Arrangements handled by the HUGHEY FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019