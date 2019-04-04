William "Billy" Thompson Jr. William Thompson Jr. 35, of Lehi, UT, and formerly of Alton, IL, born May 9, 1983, in Alton, IL, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Lehi, UT. Billy was a member of the Pipefitters Union Local 140 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was known by his friends and family as an amazing person with an infectious laugh that could light up a room. He was known to love his family more than anything in the world, a man who loved mushroom hunting, catching wild animals, spending time with his children, and scary movies. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Winnie and Louise Thompson; his maternal grandparetns, Roger and Hazel Allen; two aunts, Joann Allen and Faye Rogers; and one cousin, Durlin Thompson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of seven years, Sarah, nee Mathews, Thompson, whom he married on March 2, 2012; four children William Thompson III, Kylee Thompson, Matthew Thompson, and Maddison Schneider; his mother, Patricia (John) Mohr of Smithton, IL; his father, William "Bill" Thompson of Lehi, UT; one brother, Curtis (Kristy) Thompson; two sisters, Brandy (Heinz) Thompson, and Pam (Jose) Gurule; two nieces, Bristol Thompson and Mackenzie Kraus; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that all loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the family to help with funeral costs and to help with the future of his children. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary