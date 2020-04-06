|
William Tiddy Butte, Montana native William (Bill) Tiddy passed away recently in Trophy Club, TX after a long battle with mesothelioma. Bill was born in Butte in 1940 to Ralph and Mary (Berberet) Tiddy. Bill was a proud graduate of the Montana School of Mines, where he majored in Metallurgical Engineering and played four years of college football. While in school, Bill met and married the love of his life, Marnie Millard. Bill and Marnie raised three wonderful children together, Patty Sue, Ralph and Michael. Following his Mines graduation, Bill began a career-long journey working in various smelters around the Midwest. Bill was a very generous man and loved giving back to his community by being a member of charity organizations, church boards, and youth sporting leagues. In more recent years, Bill spent time wintering in Phoenix with Marnie, golfing, visiting their children, and spoiling the grandchildren. Bill never met a stranger, and missed no opportunity to share his love for his family. His fondest times with his three children were: going to hockey games with Patty, trout fishing with Ralph, and tailgating at college football games with Michael. As often as possible, Bill would attend his grandchildren's sporting events and beam with pride. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mary Tiddy. Bill is survived by his wife and best friend Marnie, daughter Patty Sue, (Steve) of Keller, TX, son Ralph (Carla) of Rolla, MO, son Michael (Judy) of Southlake, TX, sister Donna Gross, Calgary, Canada, sister Mary Pat (Gary) Griswold in the Seattle area, sister Suzanne Tiddy, in Gresham, OR, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Bill's wishes were to be cremated with a final resting place in Butte, Montana. Lucas Funeral Homes
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2020