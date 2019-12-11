|
|
William Tourville William Laclede "Bill" Tourville, 86, of Freeburg, IL, born September 16, 1933, in East St. Louis, IL, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Bill was a CPA having worked as a financial controller and chief financial officer throughout his career. He worked for various companies in the area including Blue Cross Blue Shield, McDonnell Douglas, Boeing, Arch Mineral Coal and finally as a self-employed CPA before his retirement. He was involved heavily in the mentoring of younger CPA's. After retirement he worked for his son-in-law at Slocomb Dental Lab, Belleville, IL. Bill served on several boards in the community, belonged to the National Society of CPA's, and was the former post commander of the American Legion Post 58 at Freedom Farm, Freeburg, IL. He was a United States Army veteran and served on the 101st Airborne in Fort Campbell, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsie, nee Jones, Tourville; a brother, Frank Tourville; two sisters, Shirley King and Ida Ginter; and two brothers-in-law, Doug Burden and Richard Quayle. Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Ann Louise, nee Voyles, Tourville, whom he married on December 17, 1960; his loving daughter, Patty (John) Slocomb of Freeburg, IL; his devoted grandson, Steffan Slocomb of Freeburg, IL; six sisters, Dixie Burden, Mary (Craig) Borowiak, Midge Quayle, Annie Tourville, Cora (Terry) Hunt, Yvonne (Bill) Harris; four brothers, James (Maxine) Tourville, Louis (Barbara) Tourville, Bob (Jeaninne) Tourville, and John (Joyce) Tourville, countless nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center for Lymphoma Research or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. to Noon Friday, December 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at Noon Friday, December 13, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Burial with military honors will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019