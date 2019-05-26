Home

Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
William Weathers Obituary
William Weathers William Henry Weathers 60, passed May 15, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born February 20, 1959 in East St. Louis. Son of the late William Gene Weathers and Patricia Ann Weathers nee Durr . Employed at Olin Brass in E. Alton, for 30 years as a slitter operator Survived by brothers Robert Weathers of Granite City, Chris (his fiancée Monica Warren) of Troy and Daniel (Jennifer) Weathers of Granite City. Nieces and nephews Alexis, Ryan Paul, Jordan, Madyson, Morgan, and Landon, Aunts and Uncle Linda Hobson, Lois and Les Throop. Along with many cousins. The Granite City North Class of 1977 graduate. He had a big heart and loved fishing. More than anything he loved the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals teams. Billy was a fanatic when it came to sports. He could quote many stats and player names. Go Blues!!! He was also an avid K-She 95 listener Memorial can be made out to . Visitation: Memorial visitation 10 am till 1 pm Saturday June 1, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City Service: Memorial service 1 PM at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019
