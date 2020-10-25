William Whittmore
March 23, 1938 - October 22, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - William "Bill" Lincoln Whittmore, 82, of Collinsville, passed away October 22, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was born to Mattie Lou Morris & Thomas Jefferson Muns on March 23, 1938.
His life would make an excellent book, but no one would believe it! He ran away from home at the age of 9 and joined the Carnival. He never met a stranger and was always curious about everyone and everything. His stories of his life entertained everyone he met. (Whether you wanted to hear them or not…). He could look mean and intimidating if he wanted to, but most often you saw his grin and twinkling eyes. As a younger man, his bold personality matched his red hair and freckles. Luckily, when his hair turned a beautiful white, his personality did mellow a bit, but he could easily roust a quiet room!
Bill was educated by the "school of hard knocks." He had many careers. He was essentially managing the carnival by the time he was 15. He joined the Marines at 17 and after they discovered his age and after he punched an officer (which everyone said was long overdue), he left the Marines. He owned a towing business in TN, then went over the road hauling freight. On one of his cross-country journeys, he met the love of his life…Cheryl. Shortly after meeting Cheryl, he decided to stay closer to home and dispatched for a local freight company and then went back on the road as a local freight expediter.
Along with Cheryl's daughter, Laura, they became the family he had always prayed for. Bill and Cheryl married March 24, 1990. Cheryl said she designed it that way so that he would know if she handed him a birthday card one day, he should hand her an Anniversary card the next day. Less than 2 months later (May 12th) Laura married Randy. Laura was the "apple of his eye" and Randy, his son.
He also enjoyed building squirrel feeders and then watching them from his desk chair. He even named some of them based on their personalities. He worked until the Friday before his first leg surgery (age 78) and amputation of his right leg the following month. He then became the king of jigsaw puzzles and was able to devote himself full-time to "arm-chair coaching" of NASCAR, Football, Basketball, Baseball, etc…. NASCAR was his absolute favorite. Prior to losing his leg, he participated in the "Richard Petty Experience" where he drove several laps in a NASCAR on the track! He also attended several races in person with friends and family.
Bill was a devoted family man and long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He was able to make anyone smile, even if they didn't want to!
Bill's last few days were made more comfortable by the loving care provided by the Orange North Team of Hospice of Southern Illinois, to whom we are most grateful.
Upon his request, Bill was cremated and no services will be held.
Memorials can be made in his honor to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and will be received at the funeral home.
