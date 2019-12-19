|
William Woods William Frederick Woods, 75, passed away December 14 2019, in Lake Wales, Florida. Mr. Woods was born April 8, 1944 in Belleville, Illinois. William graduated from Belleville West High School in 1962. He received a BA in Business from Webster University. He married Shirley Martindale December 27, 1974 Mr. Woods worked for Southwestern Bell until retirement. Later, he worked for Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Il. He was a member of the Army Reserve for more than 30 years and achieved the rank of Lt. Col. He was preceded in death by His parents William Henry Woods and Minnette Roween (Bergmire) Woods, his children William Bernard Woods, Mary Katherine (Scott) Giusti. He is survived by his children Sarah (Derek) Gilmore of Leawood, Kansas, Margaret Woods, O'Fallon, Il, Isaac (Rachel) Woods, O'Fallon, Il; Nine grandchildren; siblings Karen Ramsey, Austin, Texas, Linda (David) Weiner, St. Louis, Missouri, Nancy (John) Youngermann, St. Charles, Missouri, Diane (Tom) Gross, Red Bud, Illinois, Roger (Cindy) Woods, St. Charles, Missouri, along with a host of niece and nephews and extended family. Service: Arrangements pending for burial at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery in Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019