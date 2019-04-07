William "Spanky" Walter Brooks William Brooks, Sr., 83, of Cahokia, Illinois, born September 20, 1935 in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Brooks was retired from the St. Clair County Highway Dept. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife Delores Fay, nee Digby, Brooks; his parents,Walter and Mildred, nee Chapman, Brooks; and two sisters, Irene Beckman and Barbara O'Guinn. Surviving are his children, Jack (Tami) Brooks of Cahokia, IL, William W. (Kathy) Brooks, Jr. of Belleville, IL and Sharon (Bill) Stephan of Red Bud, IL; eight grandchildren, Shara (Scott) Sauer of Red Bud, IL, Madison Crockett of Cahokia, IL, Rebecca Brooks of Belleville, IL, Caitlyn Brooks of Belleville, IL, and Chelsea, Taylor, and Ian Brooks, all of Cahokia, IL, and Shaun (Melinda) Thompson of East Carondelet, IL; and four great grandchildren, Dylan Stephan and Joshua Sauer, both of Red Bud, IL and Addison and Noel Thompson, both of East Carondelet, IL. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Haynes officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson CBarracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.



