Willie Liddell Obituary
Willie Liddell Mr. Willie Earl Liddell departed this life on Friday, May10, 2019. Mr. Willie Earl Liddell leaves to cherish his memories with his wife, Caroline Liddell of Fairview Heights, Illinois; daughter, Kelli Liddell Hampton of Shiloh, Illinois; sons, Antoine Liddell, Sr. of Luling, LA, Eric Liddell, Sr. of Belleville, Illinois, and Lawrence Liddell, Sr. of Belleville, Illinois; sister, Georgia Jethro of Fairview Heights, Illinois; brother, Eddie Liddell of Collinsville, Illinois; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildrenand a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation: Services are scheduled for Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3:00pm until 4:00pm at St. John MB Church, 4264 Piggott Ave, Centreville, Illinois. Service: Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, May19, 2019at 4:00pmatSt. John MB Church, 4264 Piggott Ave, Centreville, Illinois. Serenity Memorial Chapel LLC, Belleville IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019
