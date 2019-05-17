Home

Serenity Memorial Chapel - Belleville
Willie Roberts Obituary
WILLIE ROBERTS- Willie Lee Roberts, 75 of East St. Louis, Illinois passed away May 10, 2019. Visitation service will be held May 17, 2019 from 10AM -12PM from the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church located 5000 Bond Avenue East St. Louis, IL. His funeral service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:00PM from the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church located 5000 Bond Ave. East St. Louis, IL. Arr. by Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2019
