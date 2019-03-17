Wilma C. Tirpak Wilma Tirpak, nee Czerwonka, age 94, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on November 10, 1924 in Montrose, IL died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mercy Rehab Center, Swansea, IL. Wilma was a graduate of Centralia High School. She was an administrative assistant with the Corps of Engineers. She retired as manager of Coats and Things in St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, IL. Wilma was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Tirpak, who passed away in 1999; her son, George W. Tirpak, who passed away in 1989; her parents, Walter and Anna, nee Nacke, Czerwonka; her two sisters, Anna Jordan and Imogene Robinson; and her brother, Ray Czerwonka. Surviving are her two sons, Kenneth R. Tirpak of Tulsa, OK and Christopher A. Tirpak of Fairview Heights, IL; her four grandchildren, Dr. Amy (Dr. Paul Jaskoviak) Tirpak of Houston TX, Jena Lee (Tim Ipock) Tirpak of Tullahoma, TN, Aaron Tirpak of Sacramento, CA, and Christina M. (Michael) Kadlec of Crestview, FL; and her 8 great grandchildren. Donations may be made to or Shriners' Hospital for Children. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Services: Will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 12:30 P.M. in the Kassly Mortuary Chapel, Fairview Heights, IL with Father Jim Nall officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



