Wilma Boron Wilma Jean Boron, 81, of Belleville, IL, born April 19, 1938, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center in Granite City, IL. Wilma was a 1956 graduate of St. Teresa Academy. She worked for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for 40 years in News Services and volunteered for PSOP in Belleville, IL. She enjoyed reading the newspapers, taking walks, watching game shows, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, board games and bingo. Wilma loved Route 66, traveling, going for rides and her many collectibles. She was loved and cherished by many and she will be missed deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Harriet, nee Kula, Boron Sr.; an infant sister, Theresa Boron; and brother and sisters, Andrew Boron, Anthony Boron, Sylvia Schaeffer and Agnes Schaefer. Surviving are her brothers and sisters, Dolores Idoll of Caseyville, IL, Gene (Mary Sue) Boron of Millstadt, IL, John (Elaine) Boron of Belleville, Ill., and Christine Roewe of Belleville, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to especially thank the staff and caregivers at Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center of Granite City and Vitas Hospice Healthcare of Fairview Heights for their excellent care and kindness. Also, a "special" thanks to the Golden Girls at Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center for their warm friendship and prayers. Memorials may be made to The Poor Clare Monastery, Belleville, IL, or in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Sercice: Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019