Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Boron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Boron


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Boron Obituary
Wilma Boron Wilma Jean Boron, 81, of Belleville, IL, born April 19, 1938, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center in Granite City, IL. Wilma was a 1956 graduate of St. Teresa Academy. She worked for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for 40 years in News Services and volunteered for PSOP in Belleville, IL. She enjoyed reading the newspapers, taking walks, watching game shows, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, board games and bingo. Wilma loved Route 66, traveling, going for rides and her many collectibles. She was loved and cherished by many and she will be missed deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Harriet, nee Kula, Boron Sr.; an infant sister, Theresa Boron; and brother and sisters, Andrew Boron, Anthony Boron, Sylvia Schaeffer and Agnes Schaefer. Surviving are her brothers and sisters, Dolores Idoll of Caseyville, IL, Gene (Mary Sue) Boron of Millstadt, IL, John (Elaine) Boron of Belleville, Ill., and Christine Roewe of Belleville, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to especially thank the staff and caregivers at Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center of Granite City and Vitas Hospice Healthcare of Fairview Heights for their excellent care and kindness. Also, a "special" thanks to the Golden Girls at Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center for their warm friendship and prayers. Memorials may be made to The Poor Clare Monastery, Belleville, IL, or in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Sercice: Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, with Fr. John Beveridge officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now