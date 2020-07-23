1/1
Wilma Broz
Wilma Broz Wilma Marie Broz, nee Jentsch, 98, of Burke, VA, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born in East St. Louis, IL, and lived in Belleville for many years. Wilma moved to Virginia in 1988 after retiring from the Southern Illinois Directors Credit Union, which she managed for thirty-four years. She then embarked on a second career, working twenty years as a high school music department secretary before retiring for good. Wilma cherished time spent with family and friends, who remember her deep and abiding faith, her love of family, and her zest for life. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wesley Broz; her parents, Alice and George Jentsch; and her brothers, George Jentsch, Jr. (Ruby, deceased) and Walter Jentsch (Sammie, deceased). Wilma is survived by her children, Judith Baker (Kenneth, deceased) of VA and James Broz (Kelly) of CO; her grandchildren Brian Baker of VA, Amy Baker (Shelly) of WA, Christina Rodriguez (Gilbert) of CO, Adam Broz of CO, Alexandra Broz (Jared) of CO, Michael Broz of CO, Patrick Broz of CO, Wesley Broz of CO, and Joseph Broz of CO; her nieces, Carolyn Brickey (Troy) of NC, Linda Whittaker of IL, Barbara Tarr (Frank) of IL, Shirley McManus (Joseph, deceased) of IL, and Janet Shaw (Wayne) of IL; her nephews, Daniel Jentsch (Sandy) of MO, Thomas Jentsch of MO, and Robert (Mary) Jentsch of MO; her great-nieces Robin Brickey (Amy) of NC and Julie Thorpe (Ray) of IL; her great-nephews Andrew Brickey (Melanie) of NC, George Jentsch (Tabatha) of IL, Sean Jentsch (Rose) of IL, Ian Jentsch of IL, Dustin Tarr (Faith) of IL, Jeffrey Jentsch (Sarai) of KY, Jason Jentsch of MO, and Jordan Jentsch of MO; and seven great-grandchildren. No memorial services are currently scheduled due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers or monetary memorials, please honor Wilma by spending time with loved ones.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
My idea of a classy lady, I'm fortunate to have known her.
Ronnie Brickey
Friend
July 23, 2020
A beautiful lady inside and out! So pleased I got to know her. She will be
sadly missed.
June La Marca
Friend
July 23, 2020
There’s not enough room to say everything I would want to say about my Aunt Wilma ❤ I will miss her very much !.
Barb Tarr
Family
July 23, 2020
Wilma was a wonderful woman and so dear to all of us in my family. Enjoyed getting to know and she always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone.
Susan Mertz
Friend
