Wilma Ruth Cooper Wilma Cooper, 94, of Granite City Illinois Passed at her home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with her family at her side. Daughter of late George Trubey and Dorothy (Burris) Trubey. Survived by her children Thomas R. Foote Jr. of Hurst Texas, Rebecca I. Copper of Granite City Illinois, and David E. Cooper and his wife Glenda Flowers of Granite City Illinois. With 3 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. Preceded by her first husband Thomas Foote Sr. Married September 19, 1947 and passed December 23, 1959. Her second husband Marvin E. Cooper. Married December 5, 1961 and passed April 21, 1999.Along with bothers Earl Dennis and Harvey Dennis. In keeping with Wilma's wishes she will be gifting her body to Washington University School of Medicine. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Veterans Care Organization. Memorials can be made out to Heartland Hospice. THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
