Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home
1340 W Market St
Red Bud, IL 62278
(618) 282-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Eichenseer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Eichenseer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Eichenseer Obituary
Wilma "Billie" Eichenseer Wilma Eichenseer 88, of rural Evansville, Illinois, passed away at 7:22 am, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois. She was born to the late Henry J. and Alice (nee Simpson) Scherle on May 5, 1931 in Belleville, Illinois. She married Anthony "Tony" Eichenseer on January 6, 1951 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Modoc, Illinois; he preceded her in death on January 8, 2014. Billie had worked for the International Shoe Company in Evansville, Peabody Coal and for a Doctor's office in South County in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ruma, Illinois. She also volunteer for Hospices of Southern Illinois and she was an avid quilter. Survivors include 4 Children Vicki Nurnberger Dunlap, IL, Nancy Watts Jackson, MO, David (Pauline) Eichenseer Evansville, IL, Jeanne Schroeder W. Palm Beach, FL; 7 Grandchildren: Amy Schisler, Joe Eichenseer, Rachel (Jamie) Rife, Tim (April), Eichenseer, Mike Eichenseer, Becky (Mardy) Leathers and Ryan Schroeder; 13 Great Grandchildren: Emily, Braden, Kaitlyn, Kalie, Deagen, Elliana, Clara, Corbin, Preston, Molly, Laila, Parker and Raylan Preceded in death by: Parents, Husband and 1 Sister Shirley Otten A Memorial Mass will be held in Wilma's memory at a later date at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ruma, Illinois. Private Graveside Service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Ruma, Illinois. Memorials contributions can be made in Wilma's memory to Oak Hill or St. Patrick Catholic Church and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -