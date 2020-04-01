|
|
Wilma "Billie" Eichenseer Wilma Eichenseer 88, of rural Evansville, Illinois, passed away at 7:22 am, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois. She was born to the late Henry J. and Alice (nee Simpson) Scherle on May 5, 1931 in Belleville, Illinois. She married Anthony "Tony" Eichenseer on January 6, 1951 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Modoc, Illinois; he preceded her in death on January 8, 2014. Billie had worked for the International Shoe Company in Evansville, Peabody Coal and for a Doctor's office in South County in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ruma, Illinois. She also volunteer for Hospices of Southern Illinois and she was an avid quilter. Survivors include 4 Children Vicki Nurnberger Dunlap, IL, Nancy Watts Jackson, MO, David (Pauline) Eichenseer Evansville, IL, Jeanne Schroeder W. Palm Beach, FL; 7 Grandchildren: Amy Schisler, Joe Eichenseer, Rachel (Jamie) Rife, Tim (April), Eichenseer, Mike Eichenseer, Becky (Mardy) Leathers and Ryan Schroeder; 13 Great Grandchildren: Emily, Braden, Kaitlyn, Kalie, Deagen, Elliana, Clara, Corbin, Preston, Molly, Laila, Parker and Raylan Preceded in death by: Parents, Husband and 1 Sister Shirley Otten A Memorial Mass will be held in Wilma's memory at a later date at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ruma, Illinois. Private Graveside Service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Ruma, Illinois. Memorials contributions can be made in Wilma's memory to Oak Hill or St. Patrick Catholic Church and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud. To view this obituary and sign the register book, visit www.wpfh.net Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020