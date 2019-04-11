|
|
|
WILMA HANCOCK- Wilma Hancock, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at Gracepoint Church, Granite City, IL.Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More