Lorene Fox Wilma Lorene Fox, nee Tucker, 90 of Patterson, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 6, 1930 to John Willard and Rachel Elizabeth (Williams) Tucker. Lorene is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Perry Fox. Joe and Lorene resided in Granite City, Illinois prior to their move to Patterson 35 years ago. Lorene had a full life and was loved by so many. As a young woman, she worked at International Shoe Company in St. Louis as a secretary where she would often be asked to model the shoes. She worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City as a medical transcriptionist for many years and pioneered working from home so that she could also care for her school-aged children. After moving to Patterson, Lorene was the secretary at Greeneville Elementary School and also at Patterson Baptist Church. She was a beloved Sunday school teacher at Calvary Baptist Church in Granite City, First Baptist Church in Piedmont and then at Patterson Baptist Church. Music was very important to Lorene who served as church pianist at First Baptist Church and then at Patterson Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing duets with Joe. She also played piano for events at the Patterson Community Center. Lorene was accomplished at knitting, crocheting, and sewing and enjoyed making dolls and blankets to share with family and friends. Lorene was a woman of faith who raised her family with Christian values, and she would often quote scripture to help in times of stress. She loved to cook for her family and friends and would take particular joy in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rachel Tucker, a brother, David Tucker and two sisters, Thela Faulkner and Virginia Trebing. Along with her husband, Lorene is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Barbara (James "Chip") Mersinger of Granite City, IL; Deborah (Lonnie E.) Dye, Jr. of Serena, IL; and Janet (Mike) Matchett of Montville, NJ. She also has five grandchildren: April (Brent) Nelson, Laura (Ian) Sateikis, Lonnie E. (Quinn) Dye, III, Kaley and Kyle Matchett. She and Joe also have four great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by a sister, Doris Fox, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Memorials may be made to Patterson Baptist Church in Patterson, Missouri or to the Safe Harbor Hospice in Fredericktown, Missouri. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Ruegg Funeral Home in Piedmont, Missouri on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00pm. Funeral: Service will follow visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jule Maskrod and Rev. Gary Aubuchon officiating. Burial will follow at the Rowland Woods Cemetery in Patterson, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 3, 2020