Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Eden Church
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Eden Church
Interment
Following Services
Bartlett Cemetery
Edwardsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Kuhn-Bieser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Mae Kuhn-Bieser

Send Flowers
Wilma Mae Kuhn-Bieser Obituary
WILMA KUHN-BIESER - Wilma Mae (Lanham) Kuhn-Bieser, age 92, of Edwardsville, IL passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Eden Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Bartlett Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Eden Church or a . Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.