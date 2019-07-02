|
|
|
WILMA KUHN-BIESER - Wilma Mae (Lanham) Kuhn-Bieser, age 92, of Edwardsville, IL passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Eden Church in Edwardsville. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Bartlett Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Eden Church or a . Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019