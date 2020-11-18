1/1
Wilma Mueller
1929 - 2020
Wilma Mueller
April 5, 1929 - November 13, 2020
Pocahontas, Illinois - Wilma J. Mueller, 91, of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Faith Countryside Homes, Highland, IL.
Wilma was born April 15, 1929, to Howard and Helen (Nee Papes) Hagler, at home in Bond County, IL. On September 6, 1947, she married Glen Mueller in Pigot, AR.
She was co-owner and operator of Glen's Phillips 66, Pocahontas, IL and she also did custom upholstery for many years. She liked puzzles and crossword puzzles when she was able to find free time. Most of all, she loved her time with her family. She will be sadly missed.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Helen Hagler; husband, Glen Mueller; 3 sons, Alan, Jim and Dennis Mueller; brothers, John Hagler, Keith Hagler, Robert Hagler, in infancy, Bradley Hagler, in childhood; sister, Betty Weiss.
She is survived by sons, Glen (Cheryl) Mueller, Jr., Greenville, IL, Mike (Connie) Mueller, Pocahontas, IL; daughter-in-law, Donna Odle; grandchildren, Mary Beth (Chris) Bauer, Timothy (Betsy) Mueller, Kortney Matthews, Ryan (Nicole) Mueller; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Kate and Christian Bauer, Kolby (Destiny) Mueller, Isabella and Olivia Mueller, Brody Mueller, Dakota and Todd Reiss, Eden Smith, Evan Rose; sisters, Joanne Powell and Carol Hagler.
Memorials may be made to Pocahontas United Methodist Church or VITAS Hospice, Fairview Hts, IL.
Due to COVID-19 Masks are required to attend the graveside service.
Graveside Service: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.
Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor, Pocahontas United Methodist Church.
Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Robinson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Meridith Funeral Home
102 Moreland Street
Pocahontas, IL 62275
(618) 669-2525
