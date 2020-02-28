|
RIESS- Wilma Riess, a registered nurse and long-time resident of Florissant, Missouri, died February 25, 2020. Wilma's life and impact will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29 at Florissant Valley Christian Church. Visitation will be held starting at 9 am with a memorial service at 11 am. Lunch and ice cream will be served in the fellowship hall immediately following. A private burial will take place that afternoon at Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020