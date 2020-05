Or Copy this URL to Share

SANDER - Wilma P Sander, nee DeVries, age 83 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Alhambra, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.



