SANDER- Wilma P. Sander, age 83 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. Private visitation and Funeral Service will be at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.



