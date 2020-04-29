Wilma Standerfer
Wilma Standerfer Wilma J. Standerfer, 87 of Edwardsville, born September 16, 1932 in Collinsville, IL to the late Martin and Margaret J. (nee Borsch) Deterding passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Wilma was a devout member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville. In addition to her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Chalon C. Standerfer; brothers, Lee H. Deterding; Roy Deterding; Earl W.F. Deterding; and sisters, Virginia Richter; Thelma Kueker. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jeffrey (Elizabeth Tennikait) Standerfer; daughter, Kathi (Gene) O'Neal; grandchildren, Reena (Mike) Hamil; Douglas Standerfer; Ryan Standerfer; Sam Standerfer; Courtney (Justin) Tolle; Anna (Kyle) Fagan; Kim (Paul) Magruder; great grandchildren, Lillian; Ethan; Waylon; Hattie Jo; Warren; Wyatt; Jaye; Owen; Ameila; as well as friends and extended family. There will be a private service for Wilma with Pastor Kyle Wright officiating. Wilma will be laid to rest with her husband at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020.
